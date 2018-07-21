Man in his 20 seriously injured in stabbing in city's entertainment district

A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a stabbing early Saturday in the city's entertainment district, police say.

Police believe the man and another man got involved in an altercation on Adelaide Street West near Duncan Street, before the stabbing, according to Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Officers were called to the scene, outside Cake Bar and Nightclub, at about 2:30 a.m.

The man was taken to St. Michael's Hospital in non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

No one is in custody and police have not released a description of a suspect.