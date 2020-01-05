Man stabbed in Scarborough dies in hospital, suspect faces upgraded charge

A man stabbed in Scarborough in late December died of his injuries in hospital early this year and the suspect in the case is now facing a second degree murder charge.

Muhammad Waqar Alam, 31, of Toronto, was stabbed in the area of Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue East, on Dec. 19. Police and paramedics were called to the area at about 6:30 p.m.

Alam was taken to hospital, where he died on Jan. 2, Toronto police said in a news release on Sunday. An autopsy on his body was completed on Saturday.

Police said Alam is Toronto's 78th homicide victim of 2019.

Police said the accused in the case, a 19-year-old man, was initially charged with attempted murder and released on bail.

Police rearrested the man on Saturday. His charge has been upgraded and the man is due in court at Old City Hall on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).