Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Scarborough

A man in his 30's is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Scarborough Wednesday morning, paramedics say.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Burnhill Road near Danforth and Warden Avenues.

The victim, who suffers from stab wounds to his upper body, is being transported to a trauma centre via emergency run.

No suspect information has been released, and it's not yet clear what led to the stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.