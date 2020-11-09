Man seriously injured after stabbing at party in Toronto's Junction Triangle
Police are conducting an investigation in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood Sunday night after they say a man was stabbed and seriously injured after a fight broke out at a party.
Fight broke out at party Sunday night, police say
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at a party in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood after a fight broke out Sunday night, Toronto police say.
At around 9:15 p.m. police say they received reports that an individual had been stabbed following a fight at a party held at Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue in the west end of the city.
When police arrived, they say they located a man with multiple stab wounds. Toronto paramedics have rushed him to the hospital, police said in a statement. Many officers are attending the scene.
They say a suspect fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.