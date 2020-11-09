Skip to Main Content
Man seriously injured after stabbing at party in Toronto's Junction Triangle
Toronto

Man seriously injured after stabbing at party in Toronto's Junction Triangle

Police are conducting an investigation in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood Sunday night after they say a man was stabbed and seriously injured after a fight broke out at a party.

Fight broke out at party Sunday night, police say

CBC News ·
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a stabbing at a party in the west end of the city. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at a party in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood after a fight broke out Sunday night, Toronto police say. 

At around 9:15 p.m. police say they received reports that an individual had been stabbed following a fight at a party held at Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue in the west end of the city. 

When police arrived, they say they located a man with multiple stab wounds. Toronto paramedics have rushed him to the hospital, police said in a statement. Many officers are attending the scene. 

They say a suspect fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now