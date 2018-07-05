Man in 20s seriously injured after stabbing near Eglinton and Allen

A man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road Thursday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., Toronto police say a man was stabbed at Whitmore and Marlee avenues. He was taken to a trauma centre on an emergency run with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said the man was in his 20s.

Police said two male suspects fled the area on foot, and are still at large. Witnesses reported that the attackers were hiding in a bush just before the victim was stabbed.

They are reported to have tanned skin. One suspect was wearing a green/yellow shirt, and the other had long hair.