Man smashes woman's stopped car with baseball bat during attempted carjacking: police

Police are looking for man after he allegedly smashed a woman's car with a baseball bat during an attempted robbery in the east end.

Officers were called to the corner of Danforth and Eldon avenues around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the woman was stopped in traffic when a black SUV pulled up beside her vehicle. A man exited the SUV and started smashing her car with a baseball bat while he demanded she get out.

Pictures from the scene show where several blows landed on the front windshield.

After realizing he had failed to force her out of the her car, the suspect got back into the SUV and fled the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.

Police did not have a description of the suspect or specific details about the SUV later Monday morning, but said they are still investigating.

Meanwhile, in another unusual vehicle-related incident in Leaside overnight, a woman was taken into police custody after she allegedly got on to the 32A TTC bus and somehow forced the driver to take an alternate route.

A TTC spokesperson said the driver was not physically harmed, but was left visibly shaken from the experience.

The bus pursuit ended in a minor rear-end collision with a Toronto police cruiser.