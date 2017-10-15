Man in his 60s in serious condition following 'completely unprovoked' attack in coffee shop

A man in his sixties is in hospital in serious condition following an unprovoked attack by a stranger in a coffee shop in Greektown, Toronto police say.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday inside a coffee shop near Danforth and Gough avenues.

Police say the victim was punched, fell down, and hit his head. The suspect then fled the scene.

"It was completely unprovoked," Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

According to Hopkinson, the victim was taken to hospital, and is now in serious condition.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any information.