Man shot and seriously injured in Regent Park

A man was shot and seriously injured in Regent Park on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Dundas and Sackville Streets.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound and also located shell casings in the area.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital.

Police said Thursday they have no information about possible suspects.