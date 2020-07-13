Man shot outside of Scarborough Town Centre on Friday dies in hospital

Toronto Police have confirmed the 26-year-old man who was shot outside of Scarborough Town Centre on Friday has died in hospital.

Jordon Marcelle was pronounced dead in hospital on Sunday after succumbing to his injuries, police said.

Marcelle was located at the entrance of the west side of the mall on Friday where officers were responding to a call just after 1:30 p.m.

Police say he was found with a gunshot wound in his abdomen and rushed to the hospital.

On Friday, Insp. Paul Rinkoff said he understood the man was in "serious, but not life-threatening condition."

Police are investigating and asking for anyone with information to come forward or to contact Crime Stoppers.