Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Junction area

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Junction area, Toronto paramedics say.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Randolph Avenue, in the Bloor Street West and Perth Avenue area. A number of people in the area reported hearing gunshots.

The small street is also close to the West Toronto Railpath and the Bloor GO Transit station.

The man has been taken to hospital via emergency run.

Authorities haven't released any information about potential suspects.