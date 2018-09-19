Skip to Main Content
Police identify man, 19, shot to death in Scarborough

Police identify man, 19, shot to death in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified a man shot to death in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Jago Anderson is Toronto's 78th homicide victim of the year

CBC News ·
Jago Anderson, 19, was shot to death in Scarborough on Tuesday night. (Toronto Public Service)

Jago Anderson, 19, was found with a gunshot wound, lying on the ground, at the back of a building on Sheppard Avenue East near Brimley Road.

Anderson, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 9:37 p.m.

Police said a dark-coloured, newer model SUV was seen fleeing the scene and was headed eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

