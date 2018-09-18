Man shot dead in Scarborough

A man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough Tuesday evening, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene outside a residential building on Sheppard Avenue East near Brimley Road just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

A man believed to be in his 30s or 40s was found without vital signs suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was then pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this point.