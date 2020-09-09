Skip to Main Content
Man fatally shot by OPP in Collingwood, SIU says
Toronto

Ontario's police watchdog says a man has been shot and killed during an interaction with provincial police near Collingwood, Ont.

OPP says there is no threat to public safety at this time

The Canadian Press ·
The SIU is investigating after a man was fatally shot and killed after an interaction with OPP in Collingwood on Wednesday. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

The Special Investigations Unit issued a tweet saying it was investigating today's fatal shooting, but revealed no other details.

The SIU says more information would be provided later in the day.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says an intersection in the southern Ontario town was closed off while police investigated a "critical incident."

In a video statement shared to Twitter, Folz says there was no threat to public safety as of 3:45 p.m.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

