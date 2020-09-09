Man fatally shot by OPP in Collingwood, SIU says

Ontario's police watchdog says a man has been shot and killed during an interaction with provincial police near Collingwood, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit issued a tweet saying it was investigating today's fatal shooting, but revealed no other details.

The SIU says more information would be provided later in the day.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says an intersection in the southern Ontario town was closed off while police investigated a "critical incident."

Critical Incident <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TownofCollingwood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TownofCollingwood</a>. Currently there is no threat to public safety. SIU have been contacted and will invoke their mandate. Further information will be made available by media release. ^jf <a href="https://t.co/RkE0Z3RREH">pic.twitter.com/RkE0Z3RREH</a> —@OPP_CR

In a video statement shared to Twitter, Folz says there was no threat to public safety as of 3:45 p.m.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.