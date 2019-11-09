Man walks into North York police station with serious gunshot wound

A 30-year-old man walked into a North York police station with a gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police say the man had serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The man arrived at 12 Division, located at 200 Trethewey Drive, shortly after 3 p.m., said Const. Alex Li.

Li said police do not know where the shooting occurred.

Police have been taped off the police station and surrounding areas while they investigate.

Police have closed Todd Baylis Boulevard at Industry Street, as well as Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive.