Man shoots himself in the leg while attempting to flee with stolen puppy

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to flee with a puppy he had stolen from its owner, according to Peel police.

The 20-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with robbery and firearm related offences.

Peel Regional Police said that on Dec. 20, the dog's owner arranged a meeting with the man to sell a nine week old pure bread American Bulldog through an online site for buying and selling.

Once at the agreed meeting place the owner handed the puppy, named Tarzan, to the suspect.

Police said the suspect then refused to pay, pointed a gun at the owner and proceeded to run away.

As the suspect fled with the puppy, he accidentally shot himself in the leg, causing him to fall to the ground, police said.

Police were called around 7:31 p.m. and located the suspect. He was arrested, given medical attention and taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Peel police say this Colt .45 firearm was recovered in the area where a man shot himself while trying to run away with a stolen puppy. (Peel Regional Police)

A Colt .45 firearm was recovered in the area and the puppy was returned to its owner unharmed, police said.

The man was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday.