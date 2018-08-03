Man in critical condition after Mississauga shooting
Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old man has been shot and rushed to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Mississauga on Friday.
Officers received the call just after noon for a report of a gunshot outside of a building on Acorn Place near Hurontario Street and Highway 403.
He was sent to a Toronto trauma centre.
No suspect description has been released.
Victim will be transported to a Toronto Trauma Centre. Acorn Place closed at Ellia Ave for the investigation. Please avoid the area.—@PeelPoliceMedia