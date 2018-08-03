Skip to Main Content
Man in critical condition after Mississauga shooting

Man in critical condition after Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old man has been shot and rushed to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.
CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga on Friday. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Mississauga on Friday.

Officers received the call just after noon for a report of a gunshot outside of a building on Acorn Place near Hurontario Street and Highway 403.

He was sent to a Toronto trauma centre. 

No suspect description has been released.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us