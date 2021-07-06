Man in his 40s suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in northwest Toronto

A man in his 40s has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in northwest Toronto, police and paramedics say.

The shooting happened in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue West. Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics took him to hospital in an emergency run.

There is a now heavy police presence in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-3100.