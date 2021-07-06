Man in his 40s suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in northwest Toronto
A man in his 40s has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in northwest Toronto, police and paramedics say.
Shooting happened in area of Keele Street, Finch Avenue West
The shooting happened in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue West. Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics took him to hospital in an emergency run.
There is a now heavy police presence in the area.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-3100.