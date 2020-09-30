Man seriously hurt in Scarborough shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday night that reportedly involved tow trucks, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened near Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road. Police were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of blood but no victim or suspect.

Police said a man was dropped off at a hospital and he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that tow trucks were involved in the shooting but the vehicles fled the scene.

"Officers have located multiple crime scenes," police said in a tweet.

There was a large police presence in the area following the shooting as officers investigated.

Police said shots were fired in two other locations in Toronto on Tuesday night. In the other incidents, police found evidence of gunfire but no victims.

Officers found several shell casings at Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at about 9:10 p.m.

Later, at about 10:40 p.m., officers found several shell casings in the area of Parliament Street and Regent Street, near Dundas Street East.

At Driftwood and Yorkwoods, police said a number of callers reported hearing several gunshots and a man, about 25, was seen running to a nearby white car with silver rims. He was wearing all black.

At Parliament and Regent Streets, police said a number of callers also reported hearing several gunshots and a house was damaged by gunfire. A man was reportedly seen running southbound on Arnold Avenue and there were reports of vehicles fleeing.