Man in his 20s in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Etobicoke early Friday, Toronto police and paramedics say.

The shooting happened on Eva Road, near The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene before 1 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital in an emergency run.

Police said a white car was seen chasing a black car out of the area.

Officers are canvassing the area in search of evidence. Police have taped off the entrance way to a building.

No suspect information was available.