Toronto police say a man is facing three charges of attempted murder and multiple firearms charges after shooting at police officers when they tried to arrest him in Scarborough Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Supt. Steve Watts from Toronto police's gun and gang task force told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning that officers were at the man's home trying to arrest him on earlier charges of allegedly discharging a firearm back in March.

When he saw police, the 35-year-old man turned and ran, Watts said.

"Upon fleeing, the suspect turned, we're alleging produced a handgun, and fired multiple rounds at the officers, who were forced to take immediate cover to protect themselves," he said.

The man was able to get back inside the home while police took cover, Watts said, and then shot at the officers again from inside.

"Although the officers came under extensive gunfire, remarkably, none were injured," Watts said, though a police vehicle and a neighbouring home were hit with bullets. Watts said police did not fire back at the man.

The service's emergency task force was called to the scene and established communication with the man, Watts said. After a period of about two-and-a-half hours of negotiations, he surrendered.

Neighbour Brian Couto, who lives across the street, said he and his family heard multiple shots fired, and saw police on the street with their guns drawn. They watched the majority of what happened through security camera feeds in their basement.

"It was pretty scary for a little bit there, because we were pretty unsure as to what the heck was going on," Couto said.

Watts said the accused appeared in court Wednesday morning and remains in custody.