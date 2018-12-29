Man seriously wounded in west end shooting takes taxi to hospital

A man seriously wounded in a shooting in Toronto's West Queen West neighbourhood made his own way to hospital in a taxi early Saturday, police say.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue at 2:53 a.m. for reports of the sound of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings but no victim, according to Acting Staff Sgt. Anthony Williams, of Toronto police's 14 division.

Victim not co-operating with police

Police found out later that the victim, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, had taken a taxi to a local hospital. He had been shot in the torso area.

The man was to undergo surgery for his injuries, Williams added. The man's age was not released.

"We need to get some information from the victim. He's not been too co-operative," Williams said.

Officers have talked to witnesses who saw people fleeing from the area in a white SUV but have not released a description of possible suspects.

The area was closed as officers investigated but has since reopened.

Police are appealing to the public for help.

Williams said anyone who has dashboard camera video of the area at the time of the shooting, businesses with surveillance camera video, or any witnesses to the shooting, are all urged to call police.

