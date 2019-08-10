Man, 30, seriously injured after being shot several times outside airport hotel

A 30-year-old man is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot several times in the parking lot of a Toronto airport hotel early Saturday, police say.

The shooting occurred outside the Embassy Suites by Hilton Toronto, 262 Carlingview Dr., near Dixon Road. Police were called there at about 1:20 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man on the north side of the building, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassing area for witnesses

Insp. Norm Proctor, of Toronto Police Service, said officers are canvassing the area, but he acknowledged that a police investigation at an airport hotel can be difficult because people staying there are not from the area.

"The challenges are always to obtain witnesses and try to find out who saw what and what they have to offer us," Proctor told reporters at the scene.

"If anybody does have any information, we ask that they do come forward with that."

Police taped off the hotel parking lot as they collected evidence. Vehicles were not allowed to leave or enter the hotel as officers investigated. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

There was a heavy police presence inside and outside the hotel following the shooting.

Proctor said Toronto police's 23 Division had extra officers working early Saturday and they were on scene quickly.

Officers taped off the hotel parking lot as they collected evidence. Vehicles were not allowed to leave or enter the hotel as police investigated.

The hotel has many surveillance cameras on its outside walls.

In a tweet, police said they are looking for three male suspects. No descriptions of the men were available.