Man in his 20s seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting

A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Toronto early Sunday, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened on Yonge Street south of Gerrard Street West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 4:35 a.m.

Toronto police have not yet determined if the shooting happened inside or outside a McDonald's restaurant at that location.

Staff Sgt. Jim McLane, of Toronto police's 52 Division, said the wounded man made his way on foot to nearby Chelsea Hotel. Police were called when the man arrived.

Toronto paramedics took the man with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to St. Michael's Hospital. McLane said the man is now in stable condition.

Police have taped off a large area near the scene and are canvassing the area of witnesses and security camera video.

Toronto police's integrated gun and gang task force is investigating.

McLane said no suspect information is available.