Man seriously injured in Toronto's 1st shooting of year

A man was seriously injured early New Year's Day in Toronto's first shooting of the year.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Vaughan Road and Oakwood Avenue, in the city's Oakwood Village neighbourhood, at about 5:10 a.m.

Callers had told police that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man unconscious. Paramedics took him to hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition.

Shooting follow year of major gun violence in Toronto

The shooting marks the first in Toronto in 2019. It follows a year of record-setting gun violence.

There were a total of 424 shootings in Toronto last year, according to the police's public safety data portal.

In these shootings, 51 people lost their lives and 184 people were injured.

Fatal shootings increased 31 per cent in 2018 from the number recorded in 2017, while shootings that caused injuries rose 23 per cent from the previous year.

The public safety data portal shows that a total of 106 shootings occurred in police's 31 division in the city's northwest end.