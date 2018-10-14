Man in his 20s suffers serious facial injuries in overnight stabbing in Pelham Park

A man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious facial injuries early Sunday after a stabbing in the Toronto neighbourhood of Pelham Park, police say.

Police were called to the area of Osler and Lindner Streets, near Davenport and Old Weston Roads, at about 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim outside, according to Staff Sgt. Glen McBryde, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's 11 Division.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Police are canvassing the neighbourhood in search of evidence, McBryde said.

"It's still being investigated," McBryde said Sunday. "There's no threat to public safety."

Officers have not determined yet what happened before the stabbing occurred and no description of a suspect is available.