Man, 39, in life-threatening condition after stabbing in downtown Oshawa

A 39-year-old Oshawa man was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Oshawa early Saturday.

Durham Regional Police were called to an area near King Street East and Mary Street North at about 2 a.m. for a report of a fight involving several people.

The man was involved in the "physical altercation," which took place on the street, police said. He is still listed in life-threatening condition.

Suspects fled the scene following the fight, but police do not know how many suspects there are, according to Staff Sgt. David McDougall, duty inspector for Durham police.

No description of suspects was released.

Officers are interviewing witnesses, collecting security camera video and canvassing the area for evidence.

"They're doing everything," McDougall said on Saturday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on video is urged to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2738.