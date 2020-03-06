Man seriously injured in shooting on transit bus in Brampton

A man in his 50s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was shot in a transit bus in Brampton Wednesday evening, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., Peel police say.

The man's condition, though serious, is not considered to be life-threatening, paramedics say.

Police say the suspect left the scene.

Investigators say there's a large police presence in the area and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police have closed the northbound lane of Dixie Road at Howden Boulevard and the southbound lane at Williams.