Man seriously injured in midtown Toronto shooting

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in midtown Toronto Saturday night, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. as multiple callers had phoned police to report gunshots heard in the area, Toronto police said.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times. His injuries are serious and he has been rushed to the hospital, police said.

The alleged suspects are two men who left in a white sedan and another man police said fled in a black SUV.