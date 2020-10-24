Man seriously injured in midtown Toronto shooting
A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in midtown Toronto Saturday night, police say.
Officers responded to the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. as multiple callers had phoned police to report gunshots heard in the area, Toronto police said.
Police said officers arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times. His injuries are serious and he has been rushed to the hospital, police said.
The alleged suspects are two men who left in a white sedan and another man police said fled in a black SUV.