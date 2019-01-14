Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing incident
A man in his 40s was seriously injured following a stabbing incident in Scarborough, paramedics say.
Victim in his 40s, paramedics say
A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries in a stabbing incident in Scarborough Monday evening, paramedics say.
EMS responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Upton Road and Warden Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
On arrival at the scene, paramedics say the man was located and transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening, paramedics say.
Unknown Trouble:<br>Upton Rd/ Warden Ave.<br>-reports that someone is injured, has been shot or stabbed<br>-Unconfirmed<br>-Units are arriving OS<a href="https://twitter.com/TPS41Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS41Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO86439?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO86439</a>^adc—@TPSOperations