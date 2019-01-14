Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing incident

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries in a stabbing incident in Scarborough Monday evening, paramedics say.

EMS responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Upton Road and Warden Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

On arrival at the scene, paramedics say the man was located and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening, paramedics say.