Man in his 20s seriously injured in North York shooting

A man in his mid 20s was seriously injured on Saturday night when he was shot in the chest in North York, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred on Varna Drive near Flemington Road, in the area of Allen Road and Ranee Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 10:45 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Brad Lloyd, of Toronto Police Service's 32 Division, said the man is believed to have been shot on the street but was brought inside a home. A resident then called 911.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to hospital in an emergency run. He is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

"He is expected to survive," he said.

Police said a white, four-door, older model BMW was seen fleeing the area northbound.

On Saturday night, police said in a tweet that the suspects may be considered armed and dangerous.

Lloyd said police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant security camera video to come forward.