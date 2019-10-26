Police watchdog investigating after shooting seriously injures man in North York

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating a shooting in North York that left a man seriously injured early Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue, south of Highway 401. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:53 a.m.

Toronto paramedics say they took the man to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit, said in an email on Saturday that the agency will provide more details later on Saturday.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.