Man seriously injured in west-end shooting, police say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto's west end on Monday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue W., according to Const. Michelle Flannery, spokesperson for the Toronto police. Officers were called to the scene at 9:52 p.m.

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No age was released.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No description of a suspect was available.