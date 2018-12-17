Man seriously injured in north Toronto house fire

A man believed to be in his 40s is seriously injured after he was pulled from a burning residence in north Toronto early Monday.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the home in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Harvie Avenue, near Dufferin Street, when fire crews arrived around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters pulled a man without vital signs from the blaze, said Capt. David Eckerman, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services.

Officials believe the fire broke out in the kitchen of a residence in the area of Eglinton and Harvie avenues. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

He was suffering from severe smoke inhalation, according to Toronto paramedics, and emergency crews had to perform CPR.

He was resuscitated and rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in life-threatening condition.

No one else is believed to have been inside the home when the fire broke out, Eckerman said.

The blaze was contained to the kitchen, he noted, and crews were able to quickly put it out.

Fire investigators are at the scene and are working to determine what caused the fire.