Man seriously injured in 3-alarm fire in North York

A man was seriously injured in a three-alarm fire in North York early Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the York Mills Road and Don Valley Parkway area just before 6 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from the top of a seven-story building.

Toronto Fire says the flames broke out on the fifth floor but were quickly knocked down.

The victim was rescued from inside the building and immediately taken to hospital, Chief Matthew Pegg said.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.