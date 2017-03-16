Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting woman in the head in her home

An Ontario man who shot a woman in the head several times in her apartment and left her body to decompose there has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

James Scordino was found guilty last month of first-degree murder in the death of Angela Skorulski, a woman he knew from working in the elevator business and who was also his co-defendant in a lawsuit.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with 25 years of parole ineligibility. A sentencing hearing was held last week.

In his written decision on sentencing, Ontario Superior Court Justice Clayton Conlan said Scordino took steps to conceal the "brutal killing," which took place roughly two years ago.

But though Skorulski's body wasn't found for weeks, Conlan said police eventually uncovered what had happened with the help of forensic technology.

Scordino is also facing a lifetime firearms ban and must submit a DNA sample.