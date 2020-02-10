Man, 27, charged with murder in stabbing death of woman, 25, in Mississauga

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Mississauga on the weekend.

Peel police identified the victim as Brittney Newman, of Mississauga.

Police were called to a basement apartment in a home on Roadside Way, near Ninth Line and Erin Centre Boulevard, at 12:28 p.m. on Sunday, according to Const. Danny Marttini, spokesperson for Peel police.

Newman died at the scene, Marttini said.

The victim and accused were in a previous relationship. The couple's two children, both under the age of six, were in the apartment at the time of the stabbing but were not injured.

"We do know that the children were there," Marttini said on Monday. "They are with family now."

When police arrived, they found Newman suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. She was pronounced dead there.

Officers then located the man, of no fixed address, inside the apartment.

Police arrested the man and charged him. He was scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom on Monday for a bail hearing.

Marttini said police are still trying to determine what happened before the stabbing. "We don't know what was going on," she said.

Peel Police's homicide and missing persons bureau are in charge of the investigation.

Officers are still at the address and are canvassing the area for witnesses and security camera video.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205, or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

