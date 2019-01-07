Man suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits scooter in Parkdale

A man believed to be in his 60s suffered life-threatening injuries Monday evening when he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Parkdale, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Queen Street West and Close Avenue, near Jameson Avenue, at 8:12 p.m.

Police said the man may have fallen off the scooter. He is believed to have suffered a head injury and paramedics took him to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Close Avenue is closed southbound at Queen Street West as officers investigate.