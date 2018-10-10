Man, 78, riding scooter suffers serious injuries in collision with truck

A 78-year-old man riding a scooter has been taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries following a collision in the west end on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street around 9:40 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

According to Toronto paramedics, the man was on a three-wheeled scooter when he was hit by a truck.

He was conscious, breathing and bleeding from a head injury when emergency crews arrived, according to Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, Long added.

The intersection is closed while investigators with the Toronto police traffic services division probe the incident. The TTC said the 63 bus is diverting around the collision site.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, as well as for video of the collision.