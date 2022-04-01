Man's driver's licence suspended for medical reasons before deadly waterfront crash

Toronto police say a 36-year-old man was driving despite having his licence suspended for medical reasons when he got into a series of collisions that resulted in the death of two pedestrians and — ultimately — the man himself.

The man was driving a 2020 Cadillac eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard West shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday when he collided with a parked van on the south side of the street near the Eighth Street intersection.

Emergency crews had to smash open his window in order to open the door to assist the man, who was not responsive after having what appeared to be a seizure.

Police say the man's driver's licence had been suspended for medical reasons. An administrative driver's licence was also suspended, and police say the man was also under a Canada-wide Criminal Code driving prohibition.

However before officers arrived on scene, the man became responsive and got back into his car, driving off eastbound at "a high rate of speed," police said.

Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski said Thursday that the driver sped through the Superior Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West intersection, striking a 75-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, who both died at the scene.

Police say the car then collided with a parked, unoccupied flatbed truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are expecting to provide more details Friday.