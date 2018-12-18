Man rushed to trauma centre after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Multiple callers contacted police about the sound of gunshots in the area of Finch Avenue East and Tapscott Road shortly after 1 a.m.

Officers found "evidence of gunfire" on Crittenden Square, a residential street, as well as one victim, Toronto police tweeted.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, Const. David Hopkinson tweeted later Tuesday morning.

A grey car was also seen fleeing the area after the shooting, Hopkinson tweeted. A firearm was located nearby, he added.

The roadway was blocked off with yellow police tape overnight.