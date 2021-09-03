Man rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds in Toronto's north end

A man with multiple gunshot wounds has been taken to hospital after what police believe was an attempted carjacking in Toronto's north end on Friday.

Police said they responded to reports of gunshots around 1:22 p.m. near Steeles Avenue West and Alness Street on Friday afternoon.

"We believed that this was the result of some kind of a carjacking or an attempt to take a car," said Const. David Hopkinson.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with very serious injuries and assisted paramedics to take him to hospital, according to Const. Hopkinson.

An officer at the scene where a shooting took place after what they believe was an attempted carjacking. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

Hopkinson said one man has been taken into custody and that police do not believe that any suspects are outstanding.

He added that Steeles Avenue West has been closed near the area and that drivers should consider alternate routes.