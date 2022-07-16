Man rushed to hospital after his electric scooter collides with vehicle in downtown Toronto
Victim has life-threatening injuries after collision in University and Gerrard area, police say
A man was rushed to hospital Friday evening with life-threatening injuries after his electric scooter collided with a vehicle downtown.
Toronto police tweeted they were initially called to University Avenue and Elm Street, a block south of Gerrard Street West, for reports of a cyclist "struck by a driver."
Const. Alex Li, a police spokesperson, later told CBC News several people called in a little after 6:30 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been struck.
But then, officers found a man with injuries who had been riding an e-scooter, Li said.
Paramedics took the man to hospital.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police say University Avenue is closed southbound at Gerrard Street West while they investigate.
COLLISION:<br>University Av & Elm St<br>- reports of a cyclist struck by a driver<br>- police o/s<br>- officers located a man w/ injuries, man was on a scooter<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> took patient to hospital w/ life-threatening injuries<br>ROAD CLOSURE: S/B University closed at Gerrard<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1353254?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1353254</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations