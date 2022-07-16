Man rushed to hospital after his electric scooter collides with vehicle in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital Friday evening with life-threatening injuries after his electric scooter collided with a vehicle downtown.

Toronto police tweeted they were initially called to University Avenue and Elm Street, a block south of Gerrard Street West, for reports of a cyclist "struck by a driver."

Const. Alex Li, a police spokesperson, later told CBC News several people called in a little after 6:30 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been struck.

But then, officers found a man with injuries who had been riding an e-scooter, Li said.

Paramedics took the man to hospital.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police say University Avenue is closed southbound at Gerrard Street West while they investigate.