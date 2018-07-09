Man rushed to hospital after being pulled from Lake Ontario in east end

A man has been transported to hospital without vital signs after he was found floating in the water in the Beaches Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Martin Goodman Trail and Silver Birch Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. after a passerby walking a dog noticed someone in the water.

Paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate the man at the scene, Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet told CBC Toronto.

He was rushed to hospital without vital signs, she said.

Police were at the scene mid-morning taking statements from witnesses, she added.