Watch construction workers rescue man from smoke-filled apartment near Church, Wellesley

A group of construction workers were caught on video jumping into action Monday to rescue a man trapped in a smoke-filled apartment building.

Capt. Adrian Ratushniak with Toronto Fire Services said they responded to reports of a fire at 540 Church St. just after 3 p.m.

Before the arrival of officers from the police and fire service, the construction workers climbed to the top of the PizzaPizza outlet at the Church Street and Wellesley Street intersection.

Construction workers help a man escape a burning building near Church and Wellesley streets. (Video by Elena Silviero) 0:48

The man trapped inside the apartment could be seen trying to escape, feet first, through a window.

After several tense moments, the construction workers and three other people were able to pull the man to safety.

Ratushniak said when firefighters arrived, smoke could still be seen coming from the building.

Four other people were found on the balcony, Ratushniak said. one of them was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Paramedics said they transported two people to hospital — a man in in his 40s who was listed in serious condition, and another man in his 30s with minor injuries.

Ratushniak said it is still not known how the fire started but it was quickly brought under control.