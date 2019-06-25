Man reportedly electrocuted in downtown industrial accident

A man was critically injured in an industrial accident near Fort York Tuesday morning, Toronto emergency services say.

Paramedics got a call for an electrocution at Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street at 10:40 a.m.

The man was unconscious and firefighters performed CPR, police said in a tweet.

He was brought to hospital with critical injuries, paramedics said.

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating the incident, police said.