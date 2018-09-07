Man with cerebral palsy recounts being attacked and restrained at downtown drug store

Colin Phillips says what started with a man trying to shake his hand at a downtown drugstore turned into a frightening assault where he was held down in his wheelchair for almost half an hour.

Phillips, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, described the April incident to CBC Toronto by tapping on a screen attached to his wheelchair, with his friend, Jared Scratch, translating.

"I shook his hand and he did not let go," Phillips said.

Then, standing right beside Phillips, the man grabbed both of his arms and restrained him for about 25 minutes. Phillips said he yelled out, as best he could, but nobody stepped in to help.

Toronto police are still looking for a suspect in connection with the alleged attack, and just re-released an image of the man.

Toronto Police re-released this image of the suspect earlier this week, but haven't been able to make an arrest in the case. (Toronto Police Release)

Phillips says he's telling his story now with hopes that others will think twice when they see a vulnerable person who may be in distress.

Bystanders didn't help

Phillips said it all happened as he was waiting to have a prescription filled on the evening of April 23 at the pharmacy, near Yonge and Carlton streets.

After the man grabbed him, he said, he made eye contact with a pharmacy employee, but didn't get any help.

Phillips said another woman, who could have helped, then became an unwitting accomplice when the suspect convinced her to help restrain him.

"He told her that [Phillips] was having a seizure and that she needed to hold his hands, so she did," explained Scratch.

Phillips said he finally managed to escape the store when the man stopped holding him and went to buy cigarettes.

But then, as Phillips crossed a busy downtown street, he said the man followed him and started yanking on his wheelchair. Only then did someone step in and question the man, allowing Phillips to make it to Scratch's condo half-a-block-away.

'I could tell that he was in immediate distress,' friend says

Scratch said he could tell his friend was shaken up by the encounter.

"The moment I saw him, my heart sank, because I could tell that he was in immediate distress," he said.

And when they headed down to the lobby, they realized the ordeal wasn't over.

"The concierge was frantically phoning the police," Scrach said.

The man who had held Phillips down and then chased him was waiting just outside the entrance, peering in, said Scratch.

"So we were essentially trapped in there."

Jared Scratch, right, said Phillips was obviously in distress after the altercation. (Paul Borkwood/CBC News)

The man finally left after around two hours, Scratch and Phillips said, even though the police never showed up. The two men believe that's because the incident happened on the same day as the deadly van attack on Yonge Street.

They said they spoke with investigators the following evening.

Trauma continued for weeks

Phillips said for weeks after the attack, he would wake up in frightened, sweating, in the middle of the night.

Scratch says it was also difficult for his friend to travel to Ryerson University, where he teaches courses in social work.

"He almost had a panic attack leaving the house," said Scratch.

"Just knowing that [the suspect] was lurking around and he would recognize him."

Phillips said he feels better now and once again fills his prescriptions at the same pharmacy. But the two friends hope people learn something from hearing about what happened.

"People make assumptions that there's something intellectually-disabled going on, and it's not just that he can't speak," Scratch said.

Phillips says he'll be meeting with the owner and manager of the Shoppers Drug Mart about what happened to him inside the store. (Paul Borkwood/CBC News)

"We think it's important for people to think a little bit before they decide not to act."

Phillips said he's also arranged a meeting with management of the Shoppers Drug Mart where the incident happened, with hopes of an apology for what happened.

CBC Toronto has contacted Shoppers and is awaiting a response.

He also said he's concerned about the suspect, who he believes may be homeless and struggling with mental health struggles. If the man is arrested, Phillips said he hopes he'll get the help he needs.