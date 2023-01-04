Man charged after allegedly pushing another onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station

A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly pushed another man onto the subway tracks at Toronto's Bloor-Yonge station on Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident happened at about 6:15 p.m.

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said he was told by police at 53 Division that the incident began when two men got into an argument. The dispute escalated into a physical fight before the victim was pushed, he said.

"One man pushed the other man off the platform level onto the tracks," Li said in an email.

Toronto Transit Commission special constables investigated, then arrested the suspect and turned him over to police, Li said. The man was then charged.

The TTC has confirmed the alleged assault.

Police did not release victim's condition nor did they describe the nature of his injuries. They also didn't say if the argument began on a subway train or on the platform itself.

Li said officers are continuing to work with the TTC special constables as the investigation is ongoing.

The alleged assault is the latest in a number of attacks on TTC property in recent months.

Bloor-Yonge station, an interchange station, provides access to Line 1 and Line 2 subway trains. According to the TTC, it is the busiest station in its system.