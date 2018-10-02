Man pronounced dead in Etobicoke hospital after Mississauga shooting

A man is dead after being brought to a hospital in Etobicoke with gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

The victim arrived at Etobicoke General Hospital at Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West just before 6 p.m. without vital signs. He was unconscious and not breathing. He later died.

Police believe the shooting happened in the area of Brandon Gate Drive and Goreway Drive in Malton.

Toronto police are working with Peel Regional Police on the investigation. There's no word on suspects.