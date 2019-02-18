Skip to Main Content
Man, 26, briefly escapes police custody, tries stealing vehicles

A 26-year-old man facing seven charges in Cobourg, Ont., is now facing several more after allegedly fleeing police custody, assaulting two officers and trying to steal multiple cars.

Accused also allegedly assaulted 2 special constables in Cobourg, Ont., OPP says

The Canadian Press ·
A 26-year-old man is facing several charges in Cobourg, Ont., after allegedly fleeing police custody, assaulting two officers and trying to steal multiple cars. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Provincial police say the man had been arrested on Saturday on an assault charge, two drug-related offences and four counts of breaching parole.

He had been remanded into custody and was being transported from the Cobourg police detachment to a local jail when he allegedly assaulted two of the force's special constables.

Police say he then ran to a nearby gas station where he allegedly tried to steal two vehicles.

They say he was not successful and was soon brought back into custody.

The man now faces four new charges: two counts of assaulting a peace officer, escaping lawful custody and robbery with intent.

