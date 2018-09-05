Man without vital signs after being pinned by dump truck in Etobicoke

A man believed to be in his 40s is in life threatening condition after being pinned by a dump truck in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon, say Toronto paramedics.

Officers were called to the area of Twenty Sixth Street and Elder Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a person who was struck by two vehicles.

Emergency crews worked to free the man but found him without vital signs at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital on an emergency run.

Elder Avenue has been closed while police continue their investigation.