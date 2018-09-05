Skip to Main Content
Man without vital signs after being pinned by dump truck in Etobicoke

A man believed to be in his 40s is in life threatening condition after being pinned by a dump truck in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon, say Toronto paramedics.

Police have cordoned off the area where a man was pinned between a car and a dump truck near Long Branch on Wednesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Officers were called to the area of Twenty Sixth Street and Elder Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a person who was struck by two vehicles.

Emergency crews worked to free the man but found him without vital signs at the scene. 

The man was taken to a local hospital on an emergency run. 

Elder Avenue has been closed while police continue their investigation.

