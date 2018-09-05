Man without vital signs after being pinned by dump truck in Etobicoke
A man believed to be in his 40s is in life threatening condition after being pinned by a dump truck in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon, say Toronto paramedics.
Victim was taken to local hospital on emergency run
Officers were called to the area of Twenty Sixth Street and Elder Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of a person who was struck by two vehicles.
Emergency crews worked to free the man but found him without vital signs at the scene.
The man was taken to a local hospital on an emergency run.
Elder Avenue has been closed while police continue their investigation.